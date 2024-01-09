Nigerian govt to reserve 5% employment slots for PWDs

The Federal Government is set to implement a policy that would mandate Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to reserve a five per cent employment slot for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across the country.

The measure, according to the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Persons With Disabilities, Mohammed Abba-Isa, is to ensure that persons with disabilities are empowered to reduce the number of beggars on the streets.

Abba-Isa who made the disclosure on Monday in Damaturu, Yobe State, during a meeting with ‘disabled persons and relevant stakeholders’, said his office was working closely with that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to make the scheme work.

“All the MDAs must reserve a five per cent employment slot for persons with disability because that is the only way we can impact their lives through employment and empowerment,” Abba-Isa said.

“That is the only way you can even get some out of begging, and Mr President will marshal out strategies for this.”

He added that part of the plans for disabled people are to establish skills acquisition centres in the six geo-political zones of the country where they could acquire skills.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now