Nigerian govt lists steps taken to address ASUU grievances

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said the four months withheld salaries of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been paid in full as approved by President Bola Tinubu.

It also said that it had made substantial financial commitments in the provision of CNG buses and that the buses will be rolled out soon to alleviate the transportation challenges being faced by Nigerians.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the federal government is committed to its obligation on the signed October 2 agreement with the organised labour.

The Minister in the statement said: “With respect to the outstanding Salaries and wages of Tertiary Education workers in Federal Owned Educational Institutions, Government has paid in full the four months outstanding salaries to ASUU as approved by Mr. President. Action is on-going with respect to other Unions as well.”

The statement further stated that the government has reviewed the commitments made with the Organized Labour in the agreement entered with it, adding that very substantial progress has been made.

Listing some of the items in contention, the Minister said: “On the payment of wage award of N35,000 for Six Months, Government has so far paid for four months up to 31st December, 2023. The remaining two months of January and February, 2024 are being processed.

Read also: Onanuga charges EFCC, CBN to clampdown on Binance, Aboki Fx, crypto platforms over naira’s falling value

“On the Minimum Wage Committee, Government has on 30th January, 2024, inaugurated a 37 Member Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage to review and come up with an acceptable and sustainable Minimum Wage for the Nigerian Workers. The Committee has so far held two meetings and discussions are on-going.

“With respect to the suspension of collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Diesel for Six Months beginning from October, 2023, this was effected immediately. It is on record, that no one has been subjected to this form of taxation since October, 2023.

“On the provision of CNG Buses and conversion Kits, Government has so far made substantial financial commitments in this area. These busses will be rolled out very soon to alleviate the transportation challenges being faced by Nigerians.

“On the issue of various tax incentives as contained in the agreement, Government has commenced series of engagements with relevant stakeholders while all necessary machineries are being put in place for effective implementation.”

The minister also claimed govt had waded into the leadership crises rocking NURTW and RTEAN and that the issue has been amicably resolved.

“The Lagos State Government was mandated to address the matter and as we speak, the Executive Body of the Union has been inaugurated and all contending issues are resolved,” the minister added

“So far, 3,140,819 households including vulnerable Pensioners have benefitted from the N25,000 monthly conditional cash transfer amounting to N68.3 Billion before the temporary suspension of the programme.

“With respect to the issue of subsidized distribution of Fertilizers to Farmers across the Country, Government has made tremendous progress in this regard to ensure effective distribution to farmers to boast agricultural production.

“Government has constantly engaged various State Governments and the Private Sector on the issue of the implementation of wage award for their workers and this has been receiving favourable compliance by State Governments. Government will continue to use all relevant channels to ensure sustainability of the programmes.

“In order to encourage Micro and Small Enterprises as contained in Mr. President’s Broadcast on 1st August, 2023 to the Nation, plans have reached an advanced stage to accelerate the process of job creation through the release of funds to Micro and Small Scale business.

“In order to ascertain the level of rehabilitation of the Refineries in the country, a joint visitation by Government and Organized Labour was successfully carried out today, 21st February, 2024 and it was established that the Port-Harcourt Refinery is 80% completed. Production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) will commence before the end of the year.

“In conclusion, the Federal Government is committed to social dialogue with organized labour and other stakeholders towards achieving industrial peace and harmony, while prioritizing workers welfare”, the minister said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now