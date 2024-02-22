Military warns advocates of coup, vows to deal with ‘enemies of Nigeria’

The Nigerian military has warned those who calling for a coup d’etat in the country to desist from such as it would not hesitate to deal decisively with such individuals or groups who are enemies of the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, who gave the warning while interacting with journalists after he inaugurated the main entrance of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army and Officers Transit Accommodation, at the Division Headquarters in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said those calling for a coup in the country are enemies of Nigeria and the law will catch up with them soon.

The Army Chief said the Armed Forces is on top of its game and will continue to do the needful in protecting democracy in the country.

He noted that though the country was experiencing some challenges, calls for a coup are not the way to go because the nation will only achieve more and develop faster under a democracy.

“Whoever is making that call does not love Nigeria. We want to make it very clear that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are here to protect democracy,” the CDS said.

“We all want democracy and we do better under democracy. And so we will continue to support democracy. And any of those ones that are calling for anything other than democracy are evil people and I think they don’t mean well for Nigeria.

“They should be very careful because the law will come after them. We can see that with democracy, a lot of things are happening in Nigeria. Yes, we are going through trying periods, I mean in life, nothing is hundred per cent.

“Everybody goes through a trying period in life, and it is what you do with them. You can see the government putting efforts to ensure that we come out better.

“It is when you go through difficulties and come out better that you will really appreciate what it is to build a nation. And so, we are going through our trying period, but I can assure Nigerians that it will get better.

“All we need is for all of us to put our hands together to ensure that we defeat those enemies of the government, those enemies of this country that don’t want us to succeed.

“We will surely succeed and the Armed Forces are here to support the government in ensuring that we develop, we succeed and to see that there is peace in Nigeria.”

