France begins pull out of troops from Niger

The French Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced that it will begin pulling out troops from Niger Republic this week.

The decision to withdraw the 1,500 troops from the coup-hit West African country was made by President Emmanuel Macron late last month following an order by the military junta which mandated the troops and the French Ambassador to leave the country.

In a statement on Thursday, the French Armed Forces Ministry also said the troops would return to France and that the military exit should be complete by the end of the year.

The withdrawal of French troops which were stationed in the country to help checkmate the activities of deadly jihadists and terrorists, is coming barely a week after the Ambassador returned home under pressure from the coupists.

