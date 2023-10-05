14 dead, over 100 missing in Indian flash flood

Indian authorities on Thursday confirmed the death of at least 14 people and over 100 others missing following flash floods caused by a glacial lake burst in the Himalayan state of Sikkim in northeast India.

The flood occurred after the Lhonak Lake burst its banks after heavy rainfall on Wednesday, triggering a flash flood, that left the city located in the South Asia’s mountains devastated with several villages flooded, impacting its 22,000 residents.

Police say before the incident, there had been warnings of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain was expected over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and neighbouring states.

Emergency officials said that rescue operations were being hindered by washed out bridges and fast flowing rivers as 14 bridges were severely damaged or collapsed.

“The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in Teesta river, roads and bridges washed away at many places,” Indian News Agency said, quoting a defense spokesperson.

