Armed rebels kill three security agents in India

Armed rebels killed at least three security personnel in India’s central state of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

A police officer confirmed the news to journalists in Chhattisgarh.

He said 14 others were injured in the attack.

There are fears that the death toll will rise as some of the injured persons are said to be in critical condition.

The police officer added that the rebels launched a sudden attack on the security personnel who were on patrol duty in the state’s Sukma district.

The 14 injured victims had been airlifted to the state capital, Raipur for medical treatment.

