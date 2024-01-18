International
14 die in India’s boat accident
At least 14 people, including 12 children died in a boat accident at Harni Lake in Gujarat’s Vadodara, western India on Thursday.
Two teachers were among the victims.
Officials told journalists the incident occurred as 27 students were travelling to a picnic organised by their school.
According to the officials, none of the victims wore life jackets at the time of the incident.
However, the cause of the incident has not been ascertained.
