Indian Police arrests suspect over murder of Nigerian man four years ago

The police in India have detained a 28-year-old suspect in connection with the death of a 35-year-old Nigerian man in Nalasopara, Mumbai, four years ago.

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, a crime police officer informed the media that the accused, Kancha, was discovered to be residing in the same location using a false name.

With the capture of Kancha alias Roshan Bechain Mandal alias Ashfaq Mohammad Sheikh, there are now two people in custody for the crime, while the other two are still at large.

On October 16, 2019, Joseph, also known as Chindiniju Amechi Wilson, was discovered dead on a road in the Pragati Nagar neighbourhood of Nalasopara.

Other Nigerians living in the locality went on rampage, damaging parked vehicles and demanding arrest of the killers.

During the investigation, police identified four men for their alleged role in the crime and arrested Nasir Khan. A charge sheet was filed against him in the court, the Vasai crime branch (unit II) official said.

Police received information that the accused, Kancha alias Roshan Mandal moved to Bengaluru six months after committing the crime and is currently living in Nalasopara with a fake identity and arrested him from a flat in Achole Road, Nalasopara (east).

According to the police, he returned to Nalasopara a few months back and changed his name to Ashfaq Sheikh. He also changed his appearance.

Police said the murder was a fallout of a drug deal.

