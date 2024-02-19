News
Communication Minister, Tijani says Nigeria will overtake India as exporter of tech talents
Nigeria’s Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has said that the country will overcome India as the net global exporter of technology talents.
Tijani said this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.
According to Tijani, the overall target of one of the flagship programmes of his ministry was to create jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths.
According to Tijani, the programme which is geared towards training three million technical talents in four years, is to make Nigeria a net exporter of technology talents just like India.
“We want to make Nigeria a net exporter of technology talents, and by net exporter, we don’t mean that people necessarily live abroad because within the technology space you can now work remotely.
Read also: Senator Sani raises concerns about potential misuse of State Police
“I have been part of the tech space for the last 15 years as well. The current development in the tech startup space is being driven by less than 10,000 technical talents.
“The Almighty Andela which is a well-known startup that does training do not train up to 10,000 people in Nigeria, yet they have been quite successful in helping to strengthen that ecosystem.
“So, if where we are today is being built by less than 10,000, imagine when we train talents. Talent is the prerequisite for our digital economy. When we train people they can build, we can export.
“India did it, it is nothing new. India was the source of technology talents for many years, it is our time because we have everything it takes to be able to get there”, the minister said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...