Communication Minister, Tijani says Nigeria will overtake India as exporter of tech talents

Nigeria’s Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has said that the country will overcome India as the net global exporter of technology talents.

Tijani said this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

According to Tijani, the overall target of one of the flagship programmes of his ministry was to create jobs for the teeming Nigerian youths.

According to Tijani, the programme which is geared towards training three million technical talents in four years, is to make Nigeria a net exporter of technology talents just like India.

“We want to make Nigeria a net exporter of technology talents, and by net exporter, we don’t mean that people necessarily live abroad because within the technology space you can now work remotely.

“I have been part of the tech space for the last 15 years as well. The current development in the tech startup space is being driven by less than 10,000 technical talents.

“The Almighty Andela which is a well-known startup that does training do not train up to 10,000 people in Nigeria, yet they have been quite successful in helping to strengthen that ecosystem.

“So, if where we are today is being built by less than 10,000, imagine when we train talents. Talent is the prerequisite for our digital economy. When we train people they can build, we can export.

“India did it, it is nothing new. India was the source of technology talents for many years, it is our time because we have everything it takes to be able to get there”, the minister said.

