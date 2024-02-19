Senator Sani raises concerns about potential misuse of State Police

Senator Shehu Sani has raised concerns about the potential misuse of the proposed state police system in Nigeria.

He made his fears known in an online post published on Monday,

His remarks highlight crucial questions surrounding accountability, transparency, and potential for political abuse, sparking debate about the implementation of this controversial reform.

The Federal Government had recently hinted on the likelihood of embracing state police.

The development followed an emergency meeting between President Bola Tinubu and state governors at the Aso Rock Villa.

However, the former lawmaker stated, “The state police will be used by the governors to persecute the opposition,to harass ‘non indigenes’, to rig elections and to counter the federal police in cases of conflict of interest between the federal government and the state.

“Most of the state ruling party thugs will be recruited into the state police.”

Senator Sani‘s post raises critical questions about the proposed state police system and its potential impact on Nigerian democracy. His concerns call for open and transparent discussions, careful consideration of safeguards, and thorough analysis of public opinion before implementing this significant reform.

