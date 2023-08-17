Shehu Sani knocks Tinubu’ ministerial appointments

Former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has criticised some of the ministerial appointments made by President Bola Tinubu.

Sani who reacted to the release of portfolios attached to the ministers, particularly picked holes in the appointment of Mohammed Badaru, who is a core politician, as the Minister of Defence.

The former senator who is now a public commentator, said a sensitive ministry like the defence should have been saddled with a retired military officer with records of accomplishments and not a politician.

Read also: Shehu Sani warns senators against confirming El-Rufai as minister

Sani who wrote on his Twitter handle on Thursday, said:

“In view of the security challenges faced by this country, I thought the Defence Minister should be a retired Military officer with experience and records of accomplishments. That office shouldn’t be just political, especially at this time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now