UPDATED: Full list of ministers and portfolios

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the 45 ministers confirmed by the Senate last week

However, the confirmation of three nominees – former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the ex-managing director of Nexim Bank, Stella Otokete and Abubakar Danladi was still pending in the Red Chamber.

However, reports emerged last week that El-Rufai had dropped out of the race and instead travelled abroad for further studies.

Listed below are the ministers and their portfolios:

· Bosun Tijani – Communications, Innovation And Digital Economy

· Ishak Salako – Minister Of State, Environment And Ecological Management

· Wale Edun – Finance And Coordinating Minister Of The Economy

· Bunmi Tunji-Ojo – Marine And Blue Economy

· Adebayo Adelabu – Power

· Tunji Alausa – Minister Of State, Health And Social Welfare

· Dele Alake – Solid Minerals Development

· Lola John-Ade – Tourism

· Gboyega Oyetola – Transportation

· Doris Anete – Industry, Trade and Investment

· Uche Nnaji – Innovation Science and Technology

· Nkiruka Onyejeocha – Minister of State, Labour and Employment

· Uju Kennedy – Women’s Affairs

· David Umahi – Works

· Festus Keyamo – Aviation and Aerospace Development,

· Abubakar Momoh – Youth

· Betta Edu – Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

· Ekperikpe Ekpo – Minister of State, Gas Resources

· Heineken Lokpobiri – Minister of State, Petroleum Resources

· John Eno – Sports Development

· Nyesom Wike – Federal Capital Territory

· Abdullahi Gwaezo – Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development

· Atiku Bagudu – Budget and Economic Planning

READ ALSO: 48-MAN MINISTERIAL LIST: Afenifere says Tinubu ‘unconscionable’, Senate powerless

· Mariga Mahmoud – Minister of State, FCT

· Bello Goronyo – Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation

· Abubakar Kyari – Agriculture

· Minister of Education- Tahir Mamman

· Ibrahim Geidam – Police Affairs

· Yusuf Tuggar – Foreign Affairs

· Saidu Alkali – Interior

· Ali Pate – Health and Social Welfare

· Maigari Ahmadu – Minister of State, Steel and Development

· Shuaibu Audu – Steel and Development

· Muhammadu Idris – Information and National Orientation-

· Lateef Fagbemi – Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice

· Solomon Lalong – Labour and Employment

· Inman Suleiman – Minister of State, Police Affairs

· Zephaniah Jisalo – Special Duties

· Joseph Uysev – Water Resources and Sanitation

· Aliyu Abdullahi – Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security

· Hannatu Musawa – Arts, Culture and Creative Economy

· Muhammed Badaru – Defence

· Bello Matawalle – Minister of State for Defence

· Tanko Sununu – Minister of State, Education

· Ahmed Dangiwa – Housing and Urban Development

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now