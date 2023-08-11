48-MAN MINISTERIAL LIST: Afenifere says Tinubu ‘unconscionable’, Senate powerless

Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, criticised President Bola Tinubu’s attempt to nominate 48 ministers on Thursday, calling it callous in light of the economic challenges the nation is experiencing.

This was proclaimed by Afenifere in a communiqué that was released following a meeting that was conducted in Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s home in Ogun State.

Afenifere referred to Tinubu’s lengthy list of ministers as “most bizarre” and irresponsible in the statement released to the media by the organization’s Secretary General, Chief Sola Ebiseni.

The communique read, “Afenifere condemns as most unconscionable that a government pleading for understanding and sacrifices from the people in the aftermath of a sudden and harsh removal of petrol subsidy and other cowboy economic policies, would present such unprecedented humongous list of 48 ministers and other such appointments for political appeasement in search of legitimacy.

“Afenifere noted that it is most bizarre that the overwhelming majority of Nigerians, whose daily preoccupation is how to eke a living and sometimes lay their heads wherever their tired limbs are bent, are subjected to the spectacle of opulence and irresponsibility by their political leaders.

Afenifere said it was painful that the parliament, who should have checked Tinubu, proved to be powerless “in the face of this executive rascality, the likes that make the hapless people see no difference and jump on the streets singing praises of unconstitutional power adventurers.”

“This interim period in the political life of the country has further abysmally exposed the pretences and hypocrisy of those who have often paid lip service to progressive inclinations as rapacious power mongers without a thought for the people,” the statement noted.

The Senate, on Monday, confirmed 45 out of 48 ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu.

It, however, stepped down the approval of the nomination of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Sani Abubakar Danladi and the former Executive Director, Business Development at the Nigeria Import and Export Bank, Stella Okotete from Delta State.

The confirmation of the appointments of others followed the screening by the Committee of the Whole, chaired by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the Red Chamber.

