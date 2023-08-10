Ohaneze demands justice, fairness in Tinubu’s appointments

The pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo on Thursday demanded justice, fairness, and equity in President Bola Tinubu’s appointments.

In a statement issued in Enugu, the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, expressed concern over the appointment of only five ministers from the South-East while other regions had nine and even 10 ministers.

He said: “We, therefore, demand justice, fairness, and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo.

“Recall that the states and geopolitical zones were created by the military administrations. All honest Nigerians know that the Igbo did not play much part during this exercise.

“As a result, the South-East was shortchanged with five states while other zones have a minimum of six states.

He added that the situation had placed the South-East in a very difficult position on national issues.



“Our political power has been reduced as we have a few senators and also in the House of Representatives, governors, house of assembly and local governments.

“We wish to observe that this situation was not caused by the current administration but we however, appeal to His Excellency, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to help us remedy the situation and restore justice, equity, and fairness in Nigeria.

“We pray the Almighty to bless and prosper our country, Nigeria and give our leaders the wisdom and knowledge to steer the ship of Nigerian nation to peace, happiness, and prosperity for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, creed, and political persuasion,” Iwuanyanwu added.

