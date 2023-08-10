Gov Radda rules out amnesty to bandits in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, on Thursday ruled out negotiation with bandits in the state.

Radda, who spoke during a special prayer session organized by the government to seek divine intervention against insecurity in the state, said his administration has no intention to give amnesty to the bandits wreaking havoc in the state.

He, however, declared the government’s readiness to accept the terrorists if they are ready to embrace peace and lay down their arms.

The former Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, in March last year expressed regret that he negotiated with the bandits.

He added that the bandits deceived him twice with the Holy Quran and went back on their words to attack innocent people in the state.

The former governor vowed that he would not negotiate with the criminals before leaving office.

On his part, Governor Radda urged the people of the state to support security agents with information on the movement of the terrorists and their collaborators.

He said: “We don’t have plans to give amnesty to terrorists, but we are ready to accept them if they are ready to embrace peace and lay down their arms.

“This event is not all about prayers, but also for the clerics to step down our message to their various communities to see to the end of the lingering security issues in our dear state and by extension, the country in general.

“We need the cooperation of each and every member of the public to ensure that information is provided to us so that we can fish out the terrorists and criminals terrorising the residents.

“We must support our security agencies with information on the movements of the terrorists and their collaborators.”

