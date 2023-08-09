Suspected bandits abduct 14 in Katsina communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday abducted 14 people in three different villages of Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The affected villages include Yakkaka, Yallagwada and Maiturmi in the area.

Residents told journalists on Wednesday the terrorists stormed the communities at about 1:00 a.m. and started shooting sporadically before whisking the victims to unknown destinations.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the incident to journalists in Katsina.

He said the operatives are on the trail of the hoodlums and would do everything to rescue the victims unhurt.

