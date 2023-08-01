NAF kills 16 suspected bandits in Katsina, Zamfara raids

The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji last week killed 16 suspected bandits during raids on the criminals hideouts in Katsina and Zamfara States.

The NAF Director of Information and Public Relations, Air Commodore Gabriel Gabkwet, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the troops conducted the raids in Zurmi, Tsafe, Faskari, and Jibia Local Government Areas in Zamfara and Katsina States between July 28 and 29.

The camps, according to him, belonged to two bandit leaders, Ado Aliero and Dankarami.

The statement read: “In continuation of efforts to rid the Northwest Region of terrorists and their activities, strikes by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji have recently been heightened in the entire region between July and 29.

“Specifically, in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, the air component obliterated at least 16 terrorists in enclaves believed to belong to terrorist Kingpin Dankarami.

“The strikes were conducted following credible intelligence of the whereabouts of terrorist kingpin Dankarami known for collaborating with other kingpins in the area to carry out violent attacks on some communities in Zurmi LGA.

“Similar air strikes were carried out at terrorist kingpin Ado Aliero’s enclave near Asola Mountains in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State following information that the kingpin and his foot soldiers have been responsible for recent abductions and cattle rustlings in communities within Tsafe and Faskari LGAs of Katsina State.”

