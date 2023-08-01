EFCC arrests 52 suspected internet fraudsters in Delta

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters in Abraka, Delta.

The EFCC Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested following reports linking them with internet-related fraud.

He listed the items recovered from the suspects to include Lexus RX350 vehicles, one Mercedes Benz GLA, three Mercedes Benz GLA 350, one Honda Accord, laptop computers, and mobile phones.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned as soon as the investigation is concluded,’’ Uwujaren stated.

