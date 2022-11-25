Metro
Police arrest fake EFCC officials for alleged extortion in Delta
Officials of the Delta State Police Command have arrested some officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the state who are said to be fake, over alleged extortion.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the arrests followed a series of complaints received from residents in the state
In a statement issued by Delta Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe on Friday, the Command said: “We did not relent over the complaints, as intelligence gathered revealed that the perpetrators may not be EFCC operatives as it is being alleged.”
The police confirmed the arrest of Prince Allison, aged 29, who is a resident in Port Harcourt and the leader of the syndicate claiming to be EFCC contract staff in Port-Harcourt.
Robbers kill 10-yr-old Togolese girl for witnessing operation in Ogun —Police
Others nabbed were George Chisom Onyeweagu (29), resident in Owerri and he operates the POS that they use to forcefully withdraw money from their victim’s account; Duke Okoro (40) resident in Asaba, Delta State; Joseph Osinachi (23) resident in Lagos State; and Onyocha Stanley (32), resident in Owerri.
Items recovered from them included a white Hummer bus, two locally manufactured EFCC jackets, a POS machine and eight mobile phones.
“The youths must have a rethink before taking laws into their hands as some situations may have more to it than it meets the eyes”, the statement added
