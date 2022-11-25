Robbers kill 10-yr-old Togolese girl for witnessing operation in Ogun —Police

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a 10-year-old Togolese girl by armed robbers after she allegedly witnessed their operation in Ota, in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The state police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, said preliminary findings showed that a friend of the victim’s mother had sent her to get charcoal at her house on Kilani Street, in the Iyana Iyesi area of Ota, around 7am on Thursday.

“On getting to the place, the minor met the suspects robbing the house. In a bid to cover the crime, the armed robbers killed the minor and fled the crime scene,” he said.

“The mother of the victim is a Togolese. She has a female friend who is a Ghanaian. It was the Ghanaian woman that sent the girl to her house to get her charcoal.

“On getting to the house, she met the robbers who identified her and did not want her to expose them. They killed her. Our men have combed all the areas but had not got them. The command will ensure they are arrested.”

