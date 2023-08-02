LAWMA Academy holds summer school for pupils on waste management, others

LAWMA Academy, the educational arm of Lagos Waste Management Authority, has organised a four-week summer school, for children aged 8 to 12, with the aim of teaching the younger generation the fundamentals of effective waste management.

The four-week programme began on 31st July 31, 2023, at the Authority’s headquarters, Ijora-Olopa.

Commenting on the program, the managing director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, noted that the summer school was organised to educate the younger generation, on the need to imbibe the culture of proper waste management, to teach arts and crafts, upcycling, as well as expose them to indoor and outdoor sports, field trips, among other activities.

He said, “The Summer School programme is designed to educate children from the tender age on the concept of waste management and environmental sanitation, raising ambassadors for a cleaner and healthier environment with seasoned facilitators in a conducive learning environment. This will serve to train youngsters as conscientious environmental activists while also providing other enjoyable learning opportunities.”

Dr. Gbadegesin advised parents and guardians to always take advantage of the extended school holiday to enroll their children and wards in the summer school, adding that those who could not participate physically could join online.

The Academy’s team lead, Mrs. Elizabeth Ademola, noted that it was the third edition of the programme, adding that the summer school was designed to simplify the concept of waste and environmental management for children, to ensure that each child had sufficient and holistic knowledge of environmental sustainability practices.

