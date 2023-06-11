Woman nabbed for improper waste disposal sentenced to 144 hours of community service

In a stern reminder of the importance of responsible waste management, a woman has been apprehended by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) enforcement team, for illegally emptying her waste bin into a drainage channel.

The arrested woman, Rukayat Oderinde of number 17, Hassan Ogumola Street, Ahamadiyya, Lagos, was caught on camera while she was disposing of her household waste directly into the drainage channel, an act strictly prohibited under existing waste management regulations in the state.

Responding to this, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, said that improper waste disposal, particularly through drainage channels, could lead to clogged drains, which in turn caused flooding during heavy rains, adding that this not only disrupted daily life but also jeopardised the safety and health of the community.

“Blockages in drainage channels can result in stagnant water, becoming breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes and other harmful pests”.

The woman was arrested and sentenced to 144 hours of community service by the court, for violating waste management regulations. “This incident serves as a stark reminder to residents that improper waste disposal will not be tolerated and will be met with strict enforcement”, Odumboni said.

The environmental offender is expected to commence her 8-hours per day community service from Ahmadiyya to Salolo route, for the next 18 days, cleaning the environment.

Odumboni reminded residents about the need to engage proper methods of waste disposal and the potential consequences of non-compliance, urging them to use designated waste bins and containers for their household waste.

He implored the populace to patronise assigned PSP operators whose duty is to ensure seamless disposal of waste generated by tenements.

