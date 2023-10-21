Metro
Court convicts 19 for illegal waste disposal in Lagos
A Lagos State Magistrate Court sitting in Oshodi on Friday, convicted 19 persons for indiscriminate waste dumping in contravention of the state’s environmental law.
The presiding Magistrate, Ademola Adesanya who convicted the suspects out of a total of 24 accused brought before the court, said after careful consideration, 19 of them were guilty as charged.
In convicting them, the Magistrate ordered them to carry out community service including cleaning, grass cutting, and sweeping of the Oshodi/Isolo local government secretariat.
The other five who were minors, were warned to desist from improper waste disposal or risk being sent to Juvenile Court.
Reacting to the verdict, Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, commended the court’s firm stance in “combating environmental offences, reiterating the zero tolerance policy of the state government, for indiscriminate waste dumping.”
“This decisive action by the Magistrate’s Court is a significant step towards maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all residents.
“It sends a clear message that waste management regulations will be rigorously enforced, and offenders will face the full wroth of the law.”
Stressing that improper disposal of waste not only jeopardised public health but also had far-reaching environmental consequences, the LAWMA boss said:
“The exercise is ongoing. We must all take ownership of our environment. Responsible waste management is not just a legal obligation, but a moral one.
“It is imperative for every individual to play their part in preserving the beauty and sustainability of our communities”, Gbadegesin stated.
