Police arrests 26-year-old man declared wanted for alleged murder of girlfriend in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested one Benjamin Nnanyereugo, who was declared wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend in the Ajah area of the state.

The Lagos State Police Command on October 11 declared the suspect nicknamed “Killaboi” wanted over the murder of the girlfriend, Augusta Osedion.

Police alleged that the suspect killed the 21-year-old lady at his home in Oral Estate, Ajah, on July 13.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists on Saturday.

He was however silent on how the 26-year-old was arrested by the operatives.

