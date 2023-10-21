Principal, vice principal arrested after student punished with 105 lashes died in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested the principal and vice principal of a secondary school over the death of one of the students in the state.

The deceased, Marwanu Nuhu Sambo, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 student of Al-Azhar School in Zaria, was reportedly beaten by the two officials and the prefects for missing classes on Friday.

He died on the school premises a few hours later.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday.

He said: “The police are fully aware of the incident and we are in control of the situation.

“Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the development. The CP has directed a full-scale investigation into the matter and we will get to its root cause.

“At the assembly, the Principal ordered that Marwanu should be given 105 strokes of cane. Thereafter, they took him to the office, removed his clothes and trousers, and continued beating him with sticks on the head and back and his body.

“The Principal later handed him over to the school prefects who continued beating him with sticks until one of his teeth fell off. It was at that point that the deceased went into a coma.

“But instead of rushing him to the hospital, the prefects brought him out and dumped his body in the school premises near the male toilets until the closing time.

“Cries from other students in the school who watched in trepidation reportedly attracted other teachers who rushed to the scene where they found out that the boy has given up the ghost.”

