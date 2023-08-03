Police kills three suspected kidnappers, arrests 12 others in Kaduna

Police operatives in Bauchi on Thursday killed three suspected kidnappers and arrested 12 others in the Burra Community of Ningi local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Bauchi, said the operatives rescued 10 kidnapped victims and recovered weapons, cash, and animals in the operation.

The spokesman said: “The strategies have continued to yield positive results as the operatives and other sister security agencies recorded yet another harvest of criminals and elements.

“These are based on intelligence gathering and sharing with extreme community engagement to work hand in hand with the Police in tackling all forms of criminalities within and outside of the state.

“During this organized operation, the command was able to dismantle kidnappers and cattle rustlers’ syndicates.

“On July 2, the operatives arrested six suspected gangs of kidnappers and their informants, including four males and two females terrorizing Burra village and Ningi LGA.

“The arrest of the suspects led to the dismantling of the kidnappers’ hideout in Burra Forest.

“Due to the intense superior firepower by the police, so many kidnappers were neutralised while others scampered in disarray and escaped with bullet wounds.

“Our operatives rescued five kidnapped victims from the kidnappers’ den with their three motorcycles and a woman and her child from Kurmi village. They have been reunited with their respective families.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now