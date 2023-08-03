FAAN suspends taxi services at Abuja airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN) has suspended taxi services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, FAAN said the suspension was due to an unresolved dispute among operators of car hire service at the airport.

The decision, according to him, took immediate effect.

The agency urged airport users and passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or e-hailing services at the airport pending the resolution of the dispute.

The statement read: “The FAAN wishes to inform the general public that the airport car hire service at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja has been suspended with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Father of four arrested with 20.75kg black liquid cocaine at Abuja airport

“This is as a result of the unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations.

“Consequent upon this suspension, FAAN Management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport.

“The Management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience this necessary suspension may cause our esteemed passengers, airport users, and the general public.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now