Like CBN, FAAN, FG plans relocation of key petroleum commission departments to Lagos

Amid the uproar that greeted the recent relocation of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos, indications have emerged that some key departments of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) will soon be relocated to Lagos State.

The planned relocation is contained in a memo dated February 14, 2024 with reference number Ref: CSA/HGA/MRP/ML/001 and titled “Movement To Lagos”.

The memo signed by Dr Kelechi Onyekachi Ofoegbu on behalf of the Commission stated that the decision was to enhance its service delivery, reduce operational costs, and make adequate utilisation of its assets in Lagos.

“In line with our objectives of improving organizational efficiency, driving industry growth, and managing office accommodation in Abuja, we are exploring the possibility of relocating certain units to Lagos.

“This initiative is driven by the need to enhance our service delivery, reduce operational costs, and make adequate utilization of our assets in Lagos.

“Consequently, we are requesting that each department identify and provide a list of units that can operate independently with minimal supervision.

“Submissions on the above are expected on or before the close of business on Friday 23rd February 2024.

“This is submitted for your further necessary action, please.”

By Babajide Okeowo

