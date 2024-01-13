News
FAAN warns against touting at airports, taskforce arrests 5 in Lagos
The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned against touting at the country’s airports.
The FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, gave the warning in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.
She asked those without business at the airports to stay off.
Orah said the Joint Monitoring Taskforce (JMTF) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, arrested five suspects during a raid of the Joint Users Hydrant Installation (JUHI) Canal and the International Access Road Bridge on Friday.
She lamented that the JUHI canal was gradually turning into a potential hideout for criminals.
The director said the task force dismantled shanties erected by miscreants near the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Bridge during the raid.
Orah said: “These individuals have been handed over to the Aviation Security Crime Investigation and Intelligence Unit (CIIU) for further interrogation and necessary action.
“FAAN is using this medium to warn the general public that any encroachment into the airport environment shall not be tolerated.
“Anyone who has no business at the airport should please stay away. The authority shall deal with anyone caught carrying out any act of vandalism or touting at the airports.”
