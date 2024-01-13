News
Gov Alia demands release of abducted Benue local council chairman
The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Saturday urged the kidnappers of the caretaker chairman of Ukum local government area of the state, Rev. Gideon Haanongon, and three others to release them unconditionally.
Alia made the call on during a funeral oration for the paramount ruler of Katsina-Ala, Chief Fezanga Wombo, at the Akume Atongo Stadium in Katsina-Ala LGA.
Gunmen on Sunday morning abducted Haanongon, his orderly, driver and personal assistant while on their way to the funeral ceremony of the late monarch.
The governor called for the immediate release of the kidnapped chairman and those with him.
He said his administration was ready to engage the youths in productive ventures if they refrained from criminal activities.
Alia decried the spate of killings and kidnappings in the area by bandits, and warned that his administration would not condone such nefarious acts.
He urged serving and former lawmakers as well as other prominent sons of Sankara, to convene an emergency meeting to proffer lasting solutions to the insecurity in the area.
He promised to implement their recommendations immediately.
