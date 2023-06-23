Gov Alia suspends local council chairmen, councillors in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Friday, suspended the chairman and councillors of all the 23 local government areas in the state.

The development came just 48 hours after the state House of Assembly recommended the suspension of the local council officials over alleged misappropriation of funds.

The Permanent Secretary in the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Ode Ochelle, in a letter dated June 23, 2023, directed the chairmen councillors to hand over all government properties in their possession to the Director of General Service and Administration and clerks in the various councils.

The letter read: “Sequel to the approval of the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, on the resolution of the Benue House of Assembly suspending you and all council members from office as contained in a letter from the office to the Secretary to the State Government, ref no CAB/BS/SSG/ADM/35/T/XX dated 23, June 2023.

“You are hereby directed to proceed on an indefinite suspension with immediate effect.”

