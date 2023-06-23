Taraba govt bans mining activities

The Taraba State government has banned mining activities in the state.

Governor Agbu Kefas, who signed Executive Order No. 3 suspending the mining activities on Friday in Jalingo, said the move was aimed at checking the impact of mining activities in the state.

He identified mining as one of the major causes of unrest in Taraba State.

The Executive Order, according to him, empowers law enforcement agencies to go after anyone violating the government’s order on the activities.

The former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, had in 2021 banned mining activities in a bid to address the state security problems.

Kefas said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the need for immediate action to curb the rampant mining and illegal activities that have been wreaking havoc on our environment, our communities, and our economy.

“As the Governor of Taraba State, it is my solemn duty to protect the well-being of our citizens and preserve the precious resources that nature has bestowed upon us.

“Our state is blessed with abundant mineral wealth, but this blessing should not come at the cost of our environment and the livelihoods of our people.

“Over the years, we have witnessed a surge in mining activities, both legal and illegal, which has caused significant damage to our ecosystems. The unregulated extraction of minerals has led to deforestation, soil erosion, water pollution, and loss of biodiversity.

“Illegal mining, in particular, has become a cancer eating away at the very fabric of our society. It has led to the exploitation of our vulnerable communities, increased crime rates, and contributed to social unrest,” he said.

“The revenue that should have been channelled into public welfare and infrastructure development has been siphoned away, leaving our people in dire need.

“Therefore in the best interest of our state and its future generations, I am signing this executive order for the immediate suspension of all illegal mining and illegal mining activities in Taraba State.”

