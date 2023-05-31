Politics
New Taraba governor, Kefas, sacks LG caretaker committee chairmen
Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has ordered the immediate removal of all local government caretaker committee chairmen in the 16 council of the state.
Kefas who announced the sacking of the LG chairmen in a message on Tuesday issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Yusuf Sanda, ordered the caretaker chairmen to hand over all government properties to the Heads of Local Government Administration in their respective councils.
Read also: PDP’s Agbu wins Taraba governorship election
“The Executive Governor of Taraba State, His Excellency, Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas (retd.), has approved the dissolution of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the 16 local government councils in the state,” the statement said.
“The former CTC chairmen have been directed by the governor to hand over all government property in their possession to the Head of Local Government Administration of their respective councils with immediate effect,” it added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...