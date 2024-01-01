Metro
Taraba governor frees 31 inmates in compassionate gesture
Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas marked the New Year with a gesture of clemency, releasing 31 inmates across Taraba State.
This decision, he explained, reflects his dedication to both rehabilitation and ensuring public safety.
During a state-wide broadcast to usher in the New Year, Governor Kefas reiterated his commitment to prioritising the security of lives and property.
He said, “In the spirit of renewal and progress, I am pleased to announce that, in the exercise of my prerogative of power, we shall be granting clemency to 31 deserving inmates.
“This decision reflects our commitment to justice, compassion, and the transformative power of rehabilitation.”
While acknowledging the prevalent security challenges affecting citizens, the governor pledged to intensify efforts in the upcoming months to create a safer environment for all residents.
He said, “Addressing the security challenges that have touched the lives of some of our citizens is a constitutional responsibility that we take seriously in the coming months of the year.
“We will redouble our efforts to make Taraba a safer haven for all. Together, we shall overcome these challenges and ensure that our state thrives in peace and harmony.”
