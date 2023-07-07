News
Taraba gov declares primary, secondary education free
Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas on Friday, declared free education in all primary and secondary schools with effect from the next academic session.
According to the governor, the move was to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol.
The decision is coming barely 48 hours after announcing the reduction of university school fees by 50 per cent to cushion the current hardship in the country.
Read also: Tinubu sets up committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms to achieve 18% Tax to GDP ratio
Emmanuel Bello, the governor’s spokesman, in a statement on Friday, said Kefas made the declaration at the Ebenezer Primary School in Wukari as part of his assessment tour.
The governor, according to Bello, also stressed that it was the government’s responsibility to bear the expenses and that students should not be subjected to any fees.
He said that apart from fulfilling a campaign promise, the hardship occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy had made the move imperative.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...