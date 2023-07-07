Taraba gov declares primary, secondary education free

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas on Friday, declared free education in all primary and secondary schools with effect from the next academic session.

According to the governor, the move was to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol.

The decision is coming barely 48 hours after announcing the reduction of university school fees by 50 per cent to cushion the current hardship in the country.

Emmanuel Bello, the governor’s spokesman, in a statement on Friday, said Kefas made the declaration at the Ebenezer Primary School in Wukari as part of his assessment tour.

The governor, according to Bello, also stressed that it was the government’s responsibility to bear the expenses and that students should not be subjected to any fees.

He said that apart from fulfilling a campaign promise, the hardship occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy had made the move imperative.

