Despite court-granted bail, former super cop Kyari to remain in custody

Suspended head of the police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari is to remain in prison custody despite the bail granted him by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday.

Kyari, who is facing charges of failure to declare assets alongside his siblings, was granted bail on Thursday.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) filed a 24-count charges against Kyari, his brothers Mohammed Baba and Ali before the court over his failure to declare properties allegedly linked to him in the asset form.

The judge had earlier granted bail to the Kyari brothers who were accused of receiving funds from an international scam syndicate linked to Ramoni Abbas aka. Hushpuppi.

In Thursday’s ruling, Justice James Omotosho granted Kyari bail in the sum of N50m and two sureties in like sum. He also othered that the sureties must have property worth N25m within the court’s jurisdiction.

Justice Omotosho further ordered Kyari and the sureties to deposit their international passport, their statement of accounts, the title deed of the sureties’ property and recent passport photographs with the registrar of the court.

The judge however said Kyari will remain in custody until the determination of another case pending against him or until when he is granted bail in the case.

According to the judge, the final release of Kyari on bail would depend on developments in a sister case in which he was charged with four others on drug related offences, adding that his release warrant in respect of the case before him, will only be signed if the other pending criminal cases are concluded or that he is granted bail in those cases.

