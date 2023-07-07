Once again, Falana unpacks challenges plaguing electoral system, urges INEC over proactive measures

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, on Thursday, reiterated the problems bedevilling Nigeria’s electoral system while urging the Independent National Electoral Commission over proactive measures.

Falana stated this in a keynote address titled ‘General Elections in Nigeria 2023: A Review of the Nation’s Political Culture and Electoral Integrity’ and delivered at the 2023 Law Week Programme of the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin Branch, held in Benin City, Edo State.

The paper, read in part: “INEC must also address insecurity at some polling units, including violent attacks on voters and officials, voter intimidation, snatching and destruction of voting materials, significant cases of vote-buying, and limited access facilities for persons living with disabilities.”

“The Benin branch of the NBA should prevail on the national body of lawyers to convoke a national summit to review the 2023 general elections as soon as the curtain is drawn on the election petitions by the various election petition tribunals, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.”

“The NBA should ensure that the summit is attended by the representatives of all relevant stakeholders. At the end of the programme, the NBA should collaborate with the judiciary committees of both houses of the national assembly in drafting amendments to the Constitution and the Electoral Act with a view to institutionalising credible elections in Nigeria.”

“All mass-based organisations must mobilise the Nigerian people to take their political destiny in their hands by participating in the democratic process.”

Falana further bemoaned the domination of the country’s electoral space by money bags — in what he called “plutocracy.”

“With the total control of the political arena by money bags, democracy has since been replaced by plutocracy. As if that was not enough, armed thugs unleashed violence on voters who did not vote for certain political leaders.

“Having hijacked the democratic process the members of the ruling class have completely excluded majority of the people from the democratic process.

“Since the ruling class will not peacefully relinquish power to the people it is suggested that mass-based organisations be mobilized to participate in politics. It is the only way to end the highly expensive and violent winner-take-all presidential system which has made a mockery of democracy in Nigeria.”

