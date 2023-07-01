Falana demands speedy investigations into Emefiele, Bawa’s cases

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Friday, demanded speedy investigations into the cases involving the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

President Bola Tinubu had last month suspended the two men to pave the way for investigations into their activities in office.

The Department of State Service (DSS) questioned Bawa for alleged abuse of office while Emefiele was detained on June 10 on suspicion of terrorism financing.

Falana, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, asked the DSS to arraign the pair in court if it has established cases against them.

He insisted that Emefiele and Bawa’s continued detention was not in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The lawyer urged the Federal Government to handle the cases in line with the provisions of the law to avoid a situation whereby loopholes are exploited.

He said: “Investigations should be speedily conducted, more so where allegations are made. I do not expect any delay in the investigation of the very serious allegation that has been made.

“In the case of Emefiele, the State Security Services last year alleged his involvement in terrorism financing. Please, quickly do something about that. With respect to money laundering and other offences, take them to the appropriate agencies of government.

“In the case of Mr. Bawa, we haven’t been told the offences he committed. I cannot speak very confidently with respect to the gentleman except to ask the government or the agencies involved to speed up an investigation and have them arraigned if they are indicted.”

