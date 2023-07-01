Fuel subsidy: APC governors meet Tinubu in Lagos, to complement Nigerian govt on palliatives

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday declared their readiness to complement the Federal Government’s initiatives aimed at providing relief to Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, stated this in a chat with journalists at the end of a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

He said the successful implementation of the measures initiated by the federal government to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal must be matched by all tiers of government.

The federal government has set up committees to recommend measures that would reduce the hardship faced by Nigerians following the announcement on the removal of fuel subsidy by the president in his May 29 inaugural address.

Bello said: “Now we have a leader who has clearly spelled out his policy direction for revamping the economy and he needs all our support.

“That support will be complemented by the state governors.

“We are all ready to provide relief for our people. We feel their pains and trust the people to be patient in this trying phase so that they will reap the benefits of the new government’s economic initiatives.

“We shall not let the President down and we shall not let our people down in this phase of a new economic journey to a stronger and resilient nation.

“The President has given us that full assurance of being people-friendly.”

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, who was also at the briefing, said his government has already marshalled out an action plan to restore the state’s lost glory.

He said the state government has worked out immediate policies to stimulate both the civil service and agriculture sector as remedial interventions toward a vibrant Benue.

Alia said: “The people of Benue, and indeed all Nigerians, can rest assured that a new dawn is coming to Benue.

“I have started by working on the welfare of the civil servants. That is not even a project that ordinarly one should state. But it’s a way forward due to what we met on ground.

“Other agricultural incentives for farmers are in the pipeline and will be unfolded very soon.

“I want to restore Benue to its position of being the food basket of Nigeria. Agricultural potential in the state is worth more than crude oil.”

