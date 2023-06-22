Lagos Blue rail line begins operation in August

The Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said on Thursday the Mass Transit Blue Line rail system would begin operations in August.

Akinajo, according to a statement, stated this in a keynote address at the first-ever LAMATA business/investors forum held in Lagos.

She added that the agency planned to commence testing and passenger operation in the first phase of the Red Line rail system the same month.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the first phase of the Blue Line rail system on January 25.

Akinajo said: “I am happy to inform you that we are rounding off all testing processes for the commencement of full passenger operations in August this year. Details of the operations will be announced soon.

“The first phase of LRMT Red Line (Agbado to Oyingbo) is also nearing completion and we intend to commence testing and passenger operations about August 2023.”

