News
Lagos Blue rail line begins operation in August
The Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said on Thursday the Mass Transit Blue Line rail system would begin operations in August.
Akinajo, according to a statement, stated this in a keynote address at the first-ever LAMATA business/investors forum held in Lagos.
She added that the agency planned to commence testing and passenger operation in the first phase of the Red Line rail system the same month.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu warns Lagosians to keep off Blue Line rail tracks
Former President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the first phase of the Blue Line rail system on January 25.
Akinajo said: “I am happy to inform you that we are rounding off all testing processes for the commencement of full passenger operations in August this year. Details of the operations will be announced soon.
“The first phase of LRMT Red Line (Agbado to Oyingbo) is also nearing completion and we intend to commence testing and passenger operations about August 2023.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...