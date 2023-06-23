US lawyer claims Lagos dep gov, Hamzat, has renounced Nigerian citizenship

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat has renounced his Nigerian citizenship, a United States (U.S.)-based Immigration lawyer, Olubusayo Fasidi, has claimed.

Fasidi made the claim on Thursday before the Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal, adding that Hamzat took an oath of allegiance in America to renounce his Nigerian citizenship.

The lawyer, who was subpoenaed, was led-in-evidence by Dr. Olumide Ayeni, counsel to Labour Party (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who filed the petition before the tribunal.

In her testimony, Fasidi said that Hamzat, the third respondent in the petition, applied for naturalisation as contained in Forms 8CFR/337 and 400.

The counsel sought to tender the documents before the three-man panel, headed by Justice Arum Ashom, but counsel to all the respondents vehemently opposed it.

According to the counsels to the respondents, the reasons for their objection would be included in their final written addresses.

When Fasidi was cross-examined by counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Eric Ogiegor, she said an individual could enjoy dual citizenship.

She added that she was not aware of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended) that dealt with dual citizenship, but only called to explain U.S. law and not Nigeria’s Constitution.

While cross-examining the witness, counsel to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Bode Olanipekun (SAN), asked the witness to disclose the jurisdiction and the date Hamzat applied for naturalisation, she said she would not, as the information is protected by the U.S. Privacy Act of 1974.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) counsel, Norris Quakers (SAN), asked the witness if she was aware that Hamzat disclosed his American citizenship, Fasidi replied in the affirmative, with Quakers thereafter urging her to address issues of law and not those of facts.

Justice Ashom, while admitting all the documents in evidence, ordered counsel to the respondents to include their objections in their final written addresses and subsequently adjourned further hearing to June 26, 2023.

