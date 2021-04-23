 Lagos deputy gov heads APC’s 15-member committee for local council election | Ripples Nigeria
Lagos deputy gov heads APC’s 15-member committee for local council election

3 hours ago

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos on Friday inaugurated a 15-member committee to set the modalities and guidelines for the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The APC Spokesman in the state, Seye Oladejo, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

Oladejo said: “The 15- member committee is to be headed by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and the state secretary of the party as the scribe.”

Other members of the committee are former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Idiat Adebule; the APC Legal Adviser, Mr. Ademola Sadiq; and Mr. Adewale Oshun.

Daramola Abayomi, Ademola Olisa, Fatai Lasisi, Adebiyi Kehinde, Olabode Olaniyan, S. A. Sekoni, Tunde Lawal, Gani Bello, and Alhaji Ganiyu Sadiq completed the list.

The party chairman in the state, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, who inaugurated the committee, urged the party to swing into action with the election notices published by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

Balogun said the announcement of the election has ignited political activities in the party with various aspirants canvassing for support.

The chairman expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to do a thorough job that would further boost the democratic credentials of the party.

In his response, Hamzat assured that the committee would live up to expectations and ensure that credible guidelines are put in place to justify the confidence that APC leadership reposed in the committee.

The state will hold its local council election on July 24.

