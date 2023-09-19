Lagos Deputy Gov, Hamzat, visits Mohbad’s parents (Video)

Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor of Lagos State, on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to mother of the late Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, well known as Mohbad.

Hamzat paid a visit to the singer’s residence together with other government representatives, to console with the family on their loss.

Deputy Governor reassured the family once more that justice will be served in this case, and that the Department of Security Services (DSS) would work with the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

READ ALSO:Lagos CP inaugurates team to investigate Mohbad’s death

The deputy governor added that the government would help the family, and that Mohbad’s child will be adequately cared for.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now