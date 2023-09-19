Falana demands Coroner’s inquest into Mohbad’s death

Femi Falana (SAN), a human rights attorney, has requested for a coroner’s inquest into the passing of Mohbad, a popular Nigerian singer.

The well-known attorney made the demand, on Tuesday, following the uproar surrounding the late singer’s death.

At the age of 27, Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and was buried the following day.

Falana requested appropriate investigation into the case in a letter to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State in Ikeja. This is in accordance with Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007, which mandates an inquest for the singer’s unexpected death.

In the letter, Falana said his law firm was aware of the “very tragic death” of Mohbad and wanted an inquest to “be conducted into the cause of death of this young promising musician and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 which provides that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his Coroner District is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation”.

The request, signed by Folakemi Falana and dated September 18, 2023, added: “We hereby request Your Lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death in Lagos State and we are confident that Your Lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”

