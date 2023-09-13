Lagos gov, Sanwo-Olu swears in 38 Commissioners, Special Advisers

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Wednesday, swore in 38 commissioners and special advisers that were cleared by the state House of Assembly.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, signaling the inauguration of the governor’s cabinet for his second term in office.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Lagos State House of Assembly, after what seemed like a crisis between the legislature and the executive, confirmed 38 nominees for the governor’s cabinet.

Those sworn-in are: Mr Layode Ibrahim, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, Bola Olumegbon, Mr Idris Aregbe, Ms Abisola Olusanya, Mr Moruf Fatai, Mr Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Engr. Abiola Olowu, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Mr Yakub Alebiosu, Mr Lawal Pedro SAN, and Mr Tunbosun Alake.

Others are Mr Gbenga Oyerinde, Dr Adekunle Olayinka, Dr Jide Babatunde, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Mr Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Mr Abdulkabir Ogungbo, Dr Afolabi Tajudeen, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and Prof Akin Abayomi.

Others include Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Mrs Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Mrs Bolaji Dada, Mrs Barakat Bakare, Mr Olugbenga Omotoso, Mr Mosopefoluwa George, Dr Yekini Agbaje, Dr Olumide Oluyinka, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, Dr Iyabode Ayoola, Sola Giwa, and Tolani Akibu.

