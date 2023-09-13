Lawmaker, Bagos, rejects nullification of his election, heads to Appeal Court

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, Bagos argued that only the party or its members had the power to challenge the nominations or sponsorship of candidates.

The tribunal had declared Labour Party’s Ajang Alfred as the winner of the election, stating that Bagos was not validly nominated by the PDP to contest the election.

The statement reads: “Such issues are pre-election matters; one cannot help but wonder why this panel thought differently.

“The outcome of the Election Tribunal against the mandate of the good people of Jos South, Jos East Federal Constituency raises a lot of questions.

“Can a mandate with an overwhelming winning vote of over 95,000 against 31,000 be a mere academic exercise?

“Democracy is for the people and with the people I will always stand; I call on my constituents and party faithful to remain calm and resolute as we seek redress in the Court of Appeal.”