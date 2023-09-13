Politics
Lawmaker, Bagos, rejects nullification of his election, heads to Appeal Court
The lawmaker representing Jos south/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Dachung Bagos, has rejected the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal ruling which nullified his election into the House of Representatives.
The tribunal had declared Labour Party’s Ajang Alfred as the winner of the election, stating that Bagos was not validly nominated by the PDP to contest the election.
However, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, Bagos argued that only the party or its members had the power to challenge the nominations or sponsorship of candidates.
The statement reads: “Such issues are pre-election matters; one cannot help but wonder why this panel thought differently.
“The outcome of the Election Tribunal against the mandate of the good people of Jos South, Jos East Federal Constituency raises a lot of questions.
“Can a mandate with an overwhelming winning vote of over 95,000 against 31,000 be a mere academic exercise?
“Democracy is for the people and with the people I will always stand; I call on my constituents and party faithful to remain calm and resolute as we seek redress in the Court of Appeal.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...