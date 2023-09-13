Connect with us

Lawmaker, Bagos, rejects nullification of his election, heads to Appeal Court

The lawmaker representing Jos south/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Dachung Bagos, has rejected the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal ruling which nullified his election into the House of Representatives.

The tribunal sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, had nullified his election which he was earlier declared winner on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the February 25 National Assembly poll.

The tribunal had declared Labour Party’s Ajang Alfred as the winner of the election, stating that Bagos was not validly nominated by the PDP to contest the election.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, Bagos argued that only the party or its members had the power to challenge the nominations or sponsorship of candidates.

The statement reads: “Such issues are pre-election matters; one cannot help but wonder why this panel thought differently.

“The outcome of the Election Tribunal against the mandate of the good people of Jos South, Jos East Federal Constituency raises a lot of questions.

“Can a mandate with an overwhelming winning vote of over 95,000 against 31,000 be a mere academic exercise?

“Democracy is for the people and with the people I will always stand; I call on my constituents and party faithful to remain calm and resolute as we seek redress in the Court of Appeal.”

