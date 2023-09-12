Tribunal upholds PDP senator’s election in Enugu West

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu on Tuesday upheld the victory of Senator Osita Ngwu in the February 25 election held in the Enugu West Senatorial District.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate popularly called RG as the winner of the election ahead of the Labour Party candidate, Chief Oguerinwa Amadi.

Amadi, however, challenged the outcome of the election over alleged fraud and substantial non-compliance with the electoral act by INEC.

In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice A.M. Abubakar held that the petitioner committed “a fatal error” in his case by merging allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices.

READ ALSO: PDP’s Mbah wins Enugu governorship election

The tribunal held that the petitioner should have separated the two cases and particularised his facts to support both positions.

On the allegation of over-voting, the panel ruled that the petitioner did not particularise his pleadings despite bringing witnesses that gave evidence on the allegation.

It, therefore, affirmed Ngwu as duly elected senator in the district over the petitioner’s failure to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now