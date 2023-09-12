Politics
Tribunal upholds PDP senator’s election in Enugu West
The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu on Tuesday upheld the victory of Senator Osita Ngwu in the February 25 election held in the Enugu West Senatorial District.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate popularly called RG as the winner of the election ahead of the Labour Party candidate, Chief Oguerinwa Amadi.
Amadi, however, challenged the outcome of the election over alleged fraud and substantial non-compliance with the electoral act by INEC.
In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice A.M. Abubakar held that the petitioner committed “a fatal error” in his case by merging allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices.
READ ALSO: PDP’s Mbah wins Enugu governorship election
The tribunal held that the petitioner should have separated the two cases and particularised his facts to support both positions.
On the allegation of over-voting, the panel ruled that the petitioner did not particularise his pleadings despite bringing witnesses that gave evidence on the allegation.
It, therefore, affirmed Ngwu as duly elected senator in the district over the petitioner’s failure to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...