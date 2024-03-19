Sanwo-Olu adds voice to calls for restructuring, highlights inconsistencies in Nigeria’s federalism

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has joined the debate on Nigeria’s federal system of governemnt, calling for the establishment of “true federating states.”

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Monday during a national constitutional dialogue in honour of the late Ben Nwabueze, pioneer secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The dialogue took place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

“How well do we see the anomalies that we have in our country?” he questioned. “Why would we have a federal agency come to control the water in front of Ozumba Mbadiwe?” he continued, referencing a location within Lagos.

“Why would we have a federal agency 1000 kilometres away to come and see the needs of my people right on Ozumba Mbadiwe?

“These are some of the things that we need to tell all and say, indeed we need to have true federating states.”

Sanwo-Olu argued that such instances highlight an overreach by federal authorities in matters best handled by state governments. He emphasized the need for a system that empowers states with greater control over their resources and decision-making processes.

This is not the first time calls for restructuring have emerged. Proponents argue that the current structure, established during military rule, concentrates too much power at the federal level, hindering development at the state level. They advocate for a more decentralized system that allows states greater autonomy.

Sanwo-Olu’s comments are likely to spark further debate in the lead-up to the 2027 presidential elections. The issue of restructuring is a complex one, with proponents and critics presenting varying arguments.

Advocates for restructuring cite potential benefits such as:

• Increased economic growth at the state level due to control over resources.

• Improved service delivery as states cater to specific needs of their residents.

• Enhanced political participation and a stronger sense of identity within states.

Critics of restructuring, however, raise concerns about potential drawbacks:

• Increased risk of inter-state conflict over resource allocation.

• Weakening of national unity and potential calls for secession.

• The need for constitutional amendments, a politically charged and potentially lengthy process.

