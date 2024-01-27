Lagos digitalises land administration with launch of e-GIS

In a major step towards digitizing land administration, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially launched the state’s electronic Geographic Information System (e-GIS) portal on Friday.

This marked the beginning of a new era for land registration in Lagos, offering convenience for residents and businesses alike.

The portal, he said, will reduce all forms of manual registration, eliminate the physical presence of applicants at lands bureau offices, enable residents to register their lands from the comfort of their homes, pay all necessary fees online, obtain their title document, and apply for a Certificate of Occupancy among other registrations.

“Therefore, it is critical to highlight that innovative automated process has transited land transactions in digital format, integrating them into our registry and as a result transactions significantly reduce and save costs, meaning that the era of hiding files, or missing files is gone.

Read Also: Power boost on horizon as dormant megawatts to join national grid

“Everything will be digitally available,” the governor stated.

He further explained that this would also help foster collaboration among government agencies.

“So, we believe that we begin to see effective information in our various offices. Therefore, the launch of the portal grants our esteemed customers the privilege and right to access our services.

“It provides a secure shopping cart experience, self-serve options, easy online record and data search, and the ability to analyze sites, to analyze sites traffic and to know the trend through traffic, through the tracking of reports at the back end, can actually do an audit of them and know how well an additional customer can enjoy a unique, exceptional service and the opportunity to track application progress, provide comments and receive immediate feedback complaints.”

The launch of the e-GIS portal is a significant step in Lagos’ ongoing efforts to modernize its land administration system.

This digital transformation promises to unlock numerous benefits for the state, from attracting investments and streamlining business operations to fostering greater transparency and efficiency in land governance.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now