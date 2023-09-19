Abuja court gives ICPC, police go ahead to investigate Bulkachuwa over Senate valedictory comment

A suit filed by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa seeking to stop the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission {ICPC} and others from investigating him over the comment he made during the valedictory session of the 9th National Assembly (NASS) has been thrown out by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment on Tuesday, held that the suit lacked merit and ought to be dismissed.

According to Justice Ekwo, Bulkachuwa, being a lawmaker, ought to understand the implication of the statement that he made on the floor of the Senate, adding that the legislative immunity which the plaintiff (Bulkachuwa) claims in this case does not avail him.

“It is the duty of every law-abiding citizen to assist and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their quest to carry out their statutory function.

“It is only where a law enforcement agency breaches the fundamental right of a citizen in the process of carrying out their statutory function, then a cause of action could be said to have arisen,” the judge said.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Senator Bulkachuwa had sued the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Clerk to the National Assembly, Department of State Service {DSS}, ICPC and the Nigeria Police Force as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

He prayed the court to declare that he “is covered, privileged and protected by the parliamentary immunity as enshrined in Section 1 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017 and freedom of speech and expression made thereto is privileged.”

He further prayed the court to declare that without exhausting the internal disciplinary mechanism, recommendations and approval of the 9th Senate, no other law enforcement agent of the Federal Government, including the defendants can invite any member of the Senate for questioning/interview.

However, Justice Ekwo, in his ruling, said the utterance made by Bulkachuwa on the floor of the Debate on June 10 was not covered by Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

”The provision is that every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference”, the judge said, adding that the clear words of Section 39 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) cannot be interpreted to mean that a person can say anything he likes.

“In a formal setting like that plenary session or committee proceedings of the Senate, It is not expected-a person who is privileged to voice any expression will utter words or express opinion or impart Ideas or gives’ Information that cannot be defended under the constitution.

“Upon studying the provision of Section 39 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), it Is my opinion, that the words uttered by the plaintiff on the floor of the Senate on Saturday, 10th June, 2023 was a confession of doing an act that is prohibited by law.

“When a person confesses that he influenced a judicial officer to help his friends and colleagues, such a person has gone beyond the limit of freedom of speech that is reasonably covered and protected by the provision of Section 39 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“A person who has used the opportunity given to him by the constitution to express himself freely and uses the opportunity to expose his actions or conduct which the law of the land criminalises, has unwittingly invited law enforcement agencies to question him.

“This is what the plaintiff did in this case.

“I therefore find that that the speech of the plaintiff on the floor of the Senate on June 10, was a confession of illegal act and Section 39 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) cannot be invoked to cover such and I so hold,” Justice Ekwo declared.

